Here’s what you need to do to start a home-based cookie business.

Find out the laws in your state that govern food sales.

In many states, there is an occupational or public health agency that is charged with regulating the food industry. Ask about the rules in having a cookie business from home. Some states may require a separate kitchen.

Decide what types of cookies you want to make.

You can focus on one great creation, such as the ultimate chocolate chip cookie, or have a line of several types of cookies. Just remember that unless you have help, you have to make, package and sell the cookies yourself.

Decide on a business name.

Make a list of several options of business names and get feedback from friends, family and potential customers. When you’ve narrowed the options down, check with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to make sure the name isn’t trademarked.

Set up your business structure.

Sole proprietorships are easy and affordable to set up, but they don’t protect your personal assets, such as your home, because you and the business are viewed as one entity. That means if someone gets sick from your cookie and decides to sue you, your personal assets could be at risk. A single-person limited liability corporation (LLC) is the next best option.

Write a business and marketing plan.

Your business plan details your business including what you’re selling, how it’s different from the competition, and how you plan to run the business. Your marketing plan outlines your strategies for finding and reaching your customers.

Apply for needed permits and licenses.

Most localities require a business permit or license. You may need additional permits related to selling food (from your state’s occupational or public health agency) and charging sales tax.

Price your cookies.

Don’t guess at a good price. Calculate the price using the expense of your ingredients, time, and overhead costs (i.e. advertising) to make sure you cover your expenses. Don’t forget to add a little profit as well.

Bake a sample batch.

And take pictures of the cookies to create marketing materials, such as brochures and a website. Set the scene for your pictures so the cookies look appetizing.

Order packaging materials to deliver your cookies in.

Include your business name on them, if possible. It will cost a little more to have personalized packaging, but it will look professional. Another option is to order sticker labels with your business name.

Take cookies to your local coffee shops and other stores to see if you can sell them there.

Package them nicely and give samples to the owners along with your brochure. Get your agreement to sell cookies at the establishment in writing.

Create a system.

And routine for baking, delivering, and marketing your cookies.

