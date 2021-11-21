Social media started out as just a fun way to connect with family and friends, but it’s grown into an affordable, vital marketing strategy for businesses of all sizes. Many businesses are overwhelmed by all the tasks that go into managing multiple messages across several social media accounts, and they’re hiring experts to take care of all this for them.

Starting a social media management business might be a good fit for you if you enjoy tweeting, pinning, and sharing.

What Do Social Media Managers Do?

Similar to virtual assistants, social media managers offer a variety of services depending on their expertise and their clients’ needs. Services can include:

Develop marketing strategies based on client goals, Social media account setup, Posting graphics and text on behalf of clients, Staying current and sharing trends and news relevant to the client’s business, Increase the number of the client’s followers, Community facilitation to the client’s target market, Customer service for the client, Marketing analysis.

The Advantages Of Social Media Management

There are many good reasons to consider starting a social media management business. You’ll be paid to use social media, which can be great if it’s something you already enjoy doing. And it requires little investment or equipment to get started, especially if you already have a computer and internet service. You can run the business from home, or anywhere else with internet access.

You can focus on the social media sites that you know best instead of having to know every single social media platform. The need for social media managers continues to grow as more solo-preneurs, freelancers, and small businesses outsource this task.

The Disadvantages Of Social Media Management

Of course, there are a few downsides to starting a social media management business, as well.

Not all businesses understand the power of social media. You might have to sell them on the benefits you can provide. And you’ll probably have to invest in some tools that you don’t already have, such as scheduling services, royalty-free graphics, and graphics editing software.

You represent the company when you’re doing social media for others, not yourself, so you must act on your client’s behalf based on its tone and attitude, not your own.

You’ll have to stay on top of changes in policies, algorithms, and other aspects of each social media platform so your efforts on behalf of your clients continue to deliver results.

You’ll need an understanding of how to engage your clients’ target audience, as well as the ability to create graphics that will attract those people to the posts in the first place.

How To Start A Social Media Management Company

Becoming a social media manager requires experience more than education. Courses in social media management are available, but you should also do a little studying and research on your own.

Culled From: https://www.thebalancesmb.com/start-a-social-media-management-business-1794528