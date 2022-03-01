USE TOOLS, EQUIPMENT AND MACHINERY PROPERLY

Proper use of tools and machinery can prevent injuries. Only operate machines you are trained or certified to use and ensure that they are cleaned and maintained regularly. You should always use machines and equipment for their intended purposes. Use equipment such as a wheelbarrow or a forklift to help you lift and move heavy items to prevent straining or injuring yourself.

REPORT ANY UNSAFE CONDITIONS

ADVERTISEMENT

Fix any unsafe conditions or workplace hazards as soon as you notice them. If it is dangerous for you to remove the risk, notify a supervisor right away.

WEAR ALL NECESSARY SAFETY GEAR

Always wear the necessary safety equipment. The proper safety gear in your workplace could be reflective gear, fire-retardant clothing, industrial workwear or something as simple as nonslip shoes. Be sure to always wear a breathing mask if your space has debris or dust, or if you have to deal with toxic or dangerous chemicals or fumes.

ADVERTISEMENT

KEEP YOUR WORKPLACE CLEAR FROM CLUTTER

Having a clean workspace will positively impact your job satisfaction and keep you and your coworkers free from danger. You could trip and fall over scattered objects and they could hide another hazard you cannot see.

STAY HYDRATED

Drink enough water to remain alert and avoid dehydration. Even in the winter, it is essential to stay hydrated with water and warm liquids to prevent lightheadedness and lack of focus.

ADVERTISEMENT

PRACTICE GOOD POSTURE WHEN SITTING OR LIFTING

Use ergonomic desks and keyboards to avoid straining your wrists and arms. Sit up straight, keep your shoulders in line with your hips and lift with your legs when you are moving objects. Poor posture can cause strain on your back, neck and shoulders, which can lead to serious injury.

TAKE REGULAR BREAKS

Look away from your computer screen regularly to avoid eye strain. Taking regular breaks allows your body an opportunity to rest from the tasks you are doing. When you return, you will be more focused and have a higher level of concentration.