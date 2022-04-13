A police officer, Sgt. Aikore Odion, has narrated to a Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court in Ikeja how a trader, Louis Ikechukwu, allegedly defiled two underage daughters of his friend.

Odion, who is a prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Ikechukwu told the trial judge, Justice Abiola Soladoye that the father of the survivors, reported the case of defilement on December 22, 2018 at Owutu Police Station in Ikorodu.

The policeman, while being led in evidence by the state counsel, Ms A.R. Abolade, said that the defendant was arrested on Feb. 8 2019 with the help of the community and his landlord.

The witness testified that the nominal complainant told her that the defendant, who was his very close friend and attended the same church (Lords Chosen Church), had come to his house in his absence and defiled two of his daughters who are aged 10 and 12yrs.

Odion further claimed that upon the arrest of the defendant, he did not deny the allegation as he said it was the devil that came over him.

“He said a woman laid a curse on him that whenever the urge comes, he cannot control himself. He confessed to having slept with the survivors one after the other and added that he ran away to his village after the case was reported to their pastor.

“The defendant went to the survivors’ father’s house to seek forgiveness after he heard that the police were looking for him,” she said.

The witness also informed the judge that the father was ready to forgive him but the mother of the survivors objected.

In a cross-examination by the defence counsel, the witness said there was no exhibit at the time of the incident because she was told that they went to their pastor to settle the matter but the defendant did not show up.

Justice Abiola Soladoye adjourned the case to June 21 for the continuation of trial.