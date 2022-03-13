From the growing possibility of running an unprecedented budget deficit in 2022 caused by rising oil prices and the accompanying receipts for fuel subsidies, to dangers posed by shortage of wheat used to make bread, spaghetti and noodles, the war between Russia and Ukraine is taking a toll on Nigeria, its national security and that of other African countries.

The African Union, led by its chairman Macky Sall, the president of Senegal, on Friday condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine and called for an “immediate ceasefire”, saying the situation risked escalating into “a planetary conflict”.

Sall and chair of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, in a joint statement expressed “extreme concern” by the invasion, urging Russia to “respect international law, the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Ukraine”.

The AU leaders said the “very serious and dangerous situation” should be resolved via “political negotiations” overseen by the United Nations.

Similarly, Nigeria, the most populous African country and the continent’s biggest economy, also expressed condemnation and asked Russia to withdraw its troops and “maintain status quo”.

Nigeria’s minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who summoned the Russian Ambassador, Alexei Shebarshin, and his Ukrainian counterpart, Kirdoda Valerii, expressed the displeasure of the Nigerian government at the invasion even as he expressed solidarity with Ukraine. The Nigerian government also said it will align with the United Nations on any sanctions on Russia.

Nigeria, along with 27 other African countries recently voted at the United Nations to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while most of the remaining countries on the continent abstained.

However, the position of the African Union on this escalating conflict may have been hasty judging by what Nigerian experts in international relations and conflict have said.

No Progress On Ceasefire After Russia-Ukraine Talks

In consideration is the fact that the war in Ukraine is coming at a time Russia is trying to increase its influence in Africa by propping up rogue regimes, which is already having a destabilizing effect on the continent.

According to Livingstone Wechie, an international constitutional law expert, Nigeria and the AU do not really have a dog in the fight and therefore should rather call for diplomacy rather than the outright condemnation of Russia as Africa may lose by taking that position against Russia.

He said “The government of Nigeria has to be careful with statements and stance on this crisis in Ukraine because Nigeria has taken sides and it is not safe for the future of Nigeria and not safe for the future of Africa for the AU and the Nigerian government to condemn Russia.

“What they should have done is to stand in the middle and push for a peaceful resolution of the dispute and not to take sides as though we have any particular interest in Ukraine. There is a history to this crisis and as much as we condemn war, we must not be seen as enemies of any of the warring parties. We should be seen as advocates for global peace without any trace of taking sides because that will put us in a very dangerous middle.”

He reminded Nigeria and AU that Russia stood to defend Africa against colonialism, giving the continent maximum support in its quest for freedom from imperial shackles.

He warned African leaders to be wary even as he argued that much as the US and NATO allies have slammed multiple sanctions on Russia, they are still reliant on Russian oil and gas.

“The irony of this is while America is showing a measure of hostility in terms of their position, they have still made their decision that they will not come out openly to fight Russia. That’s why they have refused to declare a “no fly zone’ till today.

“So, if Africa misfires at this time, the global economy will work against our interest and economic growth, because America will always negotiate at all times to protect its own interests. We should not be in haste to run into the crossfire of this crisis and end up becoming casualties,” he added.

Also speaking LEADERSHIP Sunday, the director of the Centre for China Studies, an Abuja-based intellectual think tank, Charles Onunaiju, warned against this hasty intervention that might spell doom for the continent, especially Nigeria

He said, “We need to watch carefully. Nigeria’s intervention so far in my view is not quite intelligent. The foreign minister asking Russians to pull back and respect international law is a lot more insensitive to the issue Russia raised – the security concerns. I think we need to take that into account.

“We have seen preemptive strikes in the past; Israel attacked Egypt in 1967 in the six-day war. We have seen Israel take off and destroy a nuclear plant in Iran and another power plant in Iraq. These are all measures to guarantee home security. There is the elaborate organisation of economy and security in Europe, a mechanism that states that no country should pursue its own security at the expense of others.”

Onunaiju said further that “NATO was formed to contain the Soviet Union and the spread of Soviet socialism. Soviet socialism has long gone with the collapse of the Soviet Union and the rival Warsaw Pact has also gone.”

Onunaiju reminded the AU how NATO destabilised Libya, and today the continent is reaping the consequences with Libya weapons now in the hands of dangerous criminals and extremists terrorizing Nigeria and other countries in the region.

“We have seen the flow of weapons into the Sahel region and into Nigeria which has fuelled insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and other forms of criminality caused by NATO. It discarded the AU initiative of a negotiated settlement in the Libyan conflict and waded in with the disguise of enforcing the ‘no fly zone’.

For Paul Ejime, an international affairs analyst, AU should be more concerned about the many conflicts troubling the continent than focusing on the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Granted, the war has implications for Africa, including thousands who could be stranded or caught in the crossfire, but analysts are wondering why the AU has not shown a similar concern or initiative over conflicts on the continent.

“For instance, Ethiopia, host of the AU headquarters, launched an all-out war in November 2020 against its northern Tigray region with reported deaths in thousands and humanitarian disaster in displacements and devastation. Africa did nothing but they are raising issues on Ukraine. Does AU’s charity begin abroad?” he asked.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is unfolding with events that might have severe consequences for the world. Africa needs to think strategically to ensure its post-war survival.

Economy Hard Hit

On the economic front, Nigeria and Africa also appear to be unprepared for managing the challenges the war is throwing up.

While the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has consistently called for removal of oil subsidy in Nigeria, some European countries are already granting energy subsidies to the tune of €26.2billion, it was learnt.

The energy subsidies across these European countries, it was gathered, were to cushion the effect of the Russian-Ukraine crisis on the global oil sector.

As Russia is cut off from oil buyers, fossil fuels are becoming scarcer and therefore costlier worldwide even as Germans’ energy bills are already projected to increase by two-thirds this year.

To ease the burden, European governments are putting in place sweeping energy subsidies, worth 15.5bn Euros in France, €5.5 billion in Italy, €2 billion in Poland, and €1.7 billion in Austria, totalling €26.2 billion.

Despite these new energy subsidies as well as previous tax subventions on oil across some European countries, IMF has never raised any objection to this.

However, in Africa, especially Nigeria, IMF has been advocating the removal of fuel subsidy, a development that has raised curiosity of double standard from the member of the World Bank Group, according to some market observers.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday, the chairman of the Foundation for Economic Research and Training, Professor Akpan Ekpo, said fuel subsidy for now should remain, as removal at a time when oil prices are going up and countries are looking at how to minimise its effects on their citizens would further spell doom for Nigeria.

“They (Europe) had to give subsidy because the increased oil price will affect other prices and there will be inflation and hardship. So, they want to give subsidy while we (Nigeria) are trying to remove subsidy. It doesn’t make sense. Now, the US is in talks with Saudi Arabia to increase oil output so as to bring the price down. I don’t know if they will succeed, because the US is paying over $4 for gas per litre and that is very high for them.

“So, they are trying to find a way to cushion it by increasing supply and bringing down prices, while Europeans want to give subsidies. This shows why the subsidy for now should remain. Because, if the price goes up, it will affect us, so why should we pay more. Let us retain our subsidy; get the refineries to work.”

On his part, a renowned economist, Dr. Tayo Bello, in an exclusive phone interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday, stated that the operating environment in Europe and Nigeria differs as Nigeria’s fuel pump price seems to be one of the cheapest in the world.

This, he said, unlike the European countries, creates additional financial burden on government and the nation through subsidy, especially, for an import-dependent nation like Nigeria.

In Europe, he said, there is a balance of trade between import and export, which could allow them to grant these taxes and subsidies without much negative consequences on their economies but in the case of Nigeria, ‘we largely import than export, meaning, the country is spending more forex and earning less forex.’

Hence, he said, the ideal situation is to remove the subsidy to free more funds for infrastructural development.

He charged government to adopt the Mexican and Venezuelan option; the two countries that had similar challenge to what Nigeria is facing, at some point in their history.

“What the two countries did was to, first of all, build and repair local refineries and gradually, they were removing subsidy and, today, they are paying no subsidy again. That is what we should be adopting now. I am an advocate of free market price; allow market forces to determine the price of goods or services. So, total deregulation is the answer.”

The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed while speaking at an IMF forum during the week, noted that the subsidy regime was posing a huge challenge to the government with a high possibility of a bigger than expected budget deficit expected this year with the rising global oil price.

“We are cleaning up our subsidies, we had a setback. We were to remove fuel subsidy by July this year, but there was a lot of push back from the polity. We have elections coming, and also because of the hardship that companies and citizens went through during the Covid-19, we felt the time was not right.

“So we pulled back on that. Subsidy is a huge problem for us. It has turned up our deficit to much higher level than we planned. What is happening now to the global oil prices is also going to, perhaps, worsen matters.

“The current review we are doing is to hold the subsidy at the level in which it is planned. We are currently doing our budget amendment to accommodate the incremental process as a result of the reversal of the decision and we want to cap it at that,” she stressed.

Impact On Food Security

Meanwhile, with the Russia-Ukrainian crisis triggering sharp rise in the price of wheat and leading to scarcity, experts have called on the federal government to show more commitment to agriculture and local wheat production in the country.

Dr. Tayo Bello said wheat scarcity had exposed the nation’s weakness in the area of agriculture, stating that the fiscal and monetary authorities has long neglected to focus on agriculture.

Bello called for increased backward integration on wheat plantation and other agric produce by utilising the fertile lands spread across the country.

“Across the North, East, West, North and South, we have fertile lands wasting away, even as there is no tangible policy to persuade Nigerians and foreigners to farm.

“Government must provide enabling environment for local and foreign investors in wheat value chains to boost local production, reduce foreign dependency which is consuming most of our forex, address insecurity that is scaring farmers away from farms and ensure consistent devotion to boosting agricultural sector of the economy,” the economist suggested.

“If we have enough locally, we wouldn’t shiver and scarcity will not set in, but when we favour importation over local production, we should be ready to face the consequences. However, this is a major call for action in our agricultural sector.”

The CEO of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, said: “Ukraine and Russia are major producers of wheat. They account for about 30 per cent of the global wheat export. Wheat is a major raw material for the production of flour which is used for bread and some other confectionaries. Therefore, the current development is going to disrupt the supply of wheat in the global market. There is therefore a risk of a hike in the cost of wheat which will affect the price of flour and a knock-on effect on the price of bread and other confectioneries.”

A major wheat miller who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday on the condition of anonymity yesterday said there had been wheat scarcity before now but that the Russia-Ukraine crisis further worsened the issue.

He said most major wheat millers had decided not be going to market to increase price when there is scarcity, noting that they have devised a means of coping with the scarcity without necessarily increasing product pricing.

“Like everybody, we are also facing the scarcity, but we have a template that has allowed us to cope with every situation without necessarily resorting to price increase of our products,” he said.