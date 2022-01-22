Your administration has just entered its 7th year. How has the journey been so far?

It has not been too smooth, not only on the plateau but nationally. The economy has been stumbling, there are security problems here and there, but we thank God that we have been able to maintain The democratic spirit. So far, it has been interesting because democracy is not something you do overnight. You learn as time goes on and, I believe Nigerians are learning. I also believe that these problems we have will be overcome with time. Some of the problems we have are local, national, and international but, those who want to be mischievous will want to blame all on the government. With time, understanding, and maturity, we will overcome them.

What has this administration done that is different from previous ones

One of them has become a trademark of this administration and that is the open-door policy. Inclusiveness is the key element of democracy. When you run government and exclude some, you will have a problem but, when you include everybody, you will have a smooth administration. On the plateau, we have done this in form of appointments, siting projects, and other inclusive activities. Before 2015, there was a lot of disharmony on the plateau and we took a deliberate decision to see that those to whom doors were closed have access by opening the doors.

What are some of the tangible achievement that people will point to and say’ Lalong government did these’?

One is giving all citizens a sense of belonging. We have tried to tackle the issue of insecurity. Before 2015, the plateau was a home of crises, though we are not completely out of the wood we have set up a framework for peace. We have made the citizen understand that everybody stands to benefit from peace and we all stand to lose from crises. That tendency is gradually sinking to everybody that, what we are facing is a national issue, it’s the fall out of what is happening in the northeast. We have done a lot to sensitize people. Peacebuilding agency has been up and doing, it has been getting people to dialogue and understands each other better because once there is no dialogue, you won’t know what each other problems are but, once there is dialogue, even if you don’t agree, you would have at least heard the other side. Thirdly, we have embarked on quite several infrastructural developments. Street lights are all over the place. E has also tried to put some roads back. Each local government has what we call legacy projects. These include secondary schools ad medical institutions of global standards, most of them are up to 60-70% completed now. We intend that by the end of the regime, we will commission these projects before we leave. When we came onboard, plateau university was closed for up to 10years, but we reopen it and got it to start functioning and have succeeded in having two graduation ceremonies, which has sent a lot of encouraging messages to society. We have also capitalized a lot on our relationship with the federal government. The FG has approved the setting up of almost four universities in plateau now. The polytechnic in Shendam was converted to a university, there is the Kalkum university, there is the university of accountancy in Kwall and recently we had the approval of the establishment of university of Education in Pankshin in the place of a college of education. So we have four universities within a space of seven years.

Plateau is regarded as an Agrarian state, what has been done to boost Agriculture?

In Agriculture, we have tried to lay the foundation, we have bought over the BAC farms which cost us a lot. We are now looking at how to start some agricultural activities there, including attracting private investors. We are also at the ASTC which was set up by governor Jang but had to be stopped when it encountered some problems. ASTC emphasizes mechanization, breeding of cattle, and another modern agricultural initiative that is sited in the three zones. We have signed a memorandum of understanding with the African development bank to encourage the potatoes value chain, particularly in the central zone. We got some assistance from the bank. there is a tissue culture laboratory that has been established in Mangu. Apart from that, we also bought tractors which we subsidies and gave to farmers. We also encouraged people who are into the growing of flowers to key into what we are doing in the sector.

It is generally believed that the plateau is one of the poorest states in Nigeria, how was the state government able to sponsor these projects

in terms of resources, we have the resources but it is another thing to explore them. Because To explore them, you need investors. The relative peace we have to established has encouraged investors to come to the plateau and like the issue of exporting flowers I talked about, Foreign investors have shown keen interest and if we can sustain peace on a more permanent basis, that will encourage private investors to come in.