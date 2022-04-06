As victims of bandits’ attacks continued to tell stories of their terrible experiences, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Society for Alleviation of Rural Poverty and Integration of Peaceful co-existence (SARPIC) has distributed relief items to over 1,000 of them.

At the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)camp in Shiroro some of the recent victims from Galadima Kogo in Shiroro local government area of Niger State narrated how they trekked several kilometres and lost their children.

A victim of bandits’ attack Rabi Musa said she trekked from Galadima-Kogo to the IDPs Camp in the night, amid gunshots and killing of her people.

She said in the natural crave for safety she trekked about 30 kilometres without shoes after the bandits invaded their community shooting indiscriminately, killing and burning down their property in Galadima Kogo.

Another victim from the same Galadima-Kogo, Abdullahi Adamu, while narrating his ordeal, said the bandits killed his son, burnt his brother alive, slaughtered his nephew, burnt down his house and foodstuffs during the attacks on their community.

LEADERSHIP observed that the condition in the camps was getting tougher and posing serious humanitarian challenges for them and has attracted national and international non-governmental organisations.

In response to the humanitarian challenges at the IDPs camps, the founder of SARPIC, John Bawa, led his team to distribute relief items to two IDPs camps in Government Day Secondary Schools Shiroro and Zumba in Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

SARPIC is a community-based NGO currently in Niger State with a mission to build a cycle of love and support-base around those in distress and those in need.