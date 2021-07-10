Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that how the Buhari administration plans to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years will not be based on business as usual approach, but a very simple,common sense strategy that would deliver results as the president promised.

Expressing strong hope that this way, the committee would be able to achieve rapid progress, Prof Osinbajo in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande said, “in order not to make this merely another of those high-sounding committees that eventually achieve nothing, we have to be very intentional about our objectives and how to achieve them.”

Prof Osinbajo stated this in Abuja yesterday, at inaugural meeting of National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy Steering Committee held at the Presidential Villa.

Addressing members of the committee, Prof Osinbajo said government would adopt a different and more effective approach in actualising the objective of eradicating poverty in the country for the sake of delivering results.

According to him, “I really want us to approach this as much as possible commonsensically, so that we are able to resolve all issues and focus on the real progress.”

“I want us to look beyond all of what we are going to be doing, there is going to be considerable amount of paper work, but a lot of common sense is what grows economies. It’s what other countries have done, not really reinventing the wheel. So, I want us to focus on those commonsensical things, so that we can actually move forward.”