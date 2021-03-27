By Ejike Ejike |

The minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika has said that the federal government expended about N100 billion in developing the aviation sector between 2015 till date.

The minister stated this in Abuja at the 8th edition of the Aviation workers’ week and award night organised by the Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council (JCNC) and the federal ministry of aviation, with the theme: ‘The challenges of COVID-19 pandemic to the Nigerian Aviation industry:the part to recovery.’

Represented by the minister of state for Science and Technology, Abdullahi Mohammed, Sirika said the funds were spent on infrastructure, equipment among other things.

He further said staff welfare, trainings, facilities upgrade, remodeling of the airports were some of the other places the funds were expended on within the time under review.

Also speaking, the chairman of the JCNC, Hector Nnadi called for the setting-up of the National Council on Civil Aviation.

According to him, “the unions wish to passionately reiterate the compelling need for the setting-up of the National Council on Civil Aviation.

“This has been the platform for most ministries to examine, explore, initiate, proffer and compare notes on key policy decisions or issues.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking on the impact of COVID-19 on the industry, the chairman of JCNC said: “the rampaging pandemic generally termed COVID-19 has become not only reference point but also a major turning point in the annals of human history. The quantum of havoc wrecked by this phenomenal viral explosion in the world over cannot be over-emphasised. This challenge has, therefore, been the major and most important topic of discussion among experts, professionals, the academia and even the ordinary artisan on the streets.