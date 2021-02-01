By Manasseh Istifanus

Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has been raking in more revenue consistently since inception. In this interview, the Executive Chairman of the Service, Dr Zaid Abubakar, explained how it generated over N50 billion last year.

At the last National Tax Dialogue, President Muhammadu Buhari had advised the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to automate its operations for optimum revenue collections. Is Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service(KADIRS) thinking towards that direction?

For us here in Kaduna state, we have automated close to 80% of our processes, both internally and on the tax payer’s side. What I mean by the tax payer’s side is the external outlook where tax payers can access, upload their returns and even make payments. So, for us, is not a new thing. We have automated close to 80 to 85% of all our processes. Today, in Kaduna state, tax payers can sit in the comfort of their homes or offices, upload their returns for taxes and also make payments. They can also apply for their tax clearance from the comfort of their homes and offices. So, in Kaduna state, we’ve automated more than a year ago and we hope to complete the automation in such a way that tax payers will not have any need whatsoever to visit any of our area revenue offices across the state. The motor vehicle registration has been 100% automated. From wherever you are in this world, you can get Kaduna number without having to come to any of offices. We are also working with other sister MDAs that have to do with revenue generation to see how their processes will also be automated.

If you have achieved 80% automation as you have said, why did the Kaduna State Government embark on what you call ‘’Public Service on Wheels,’’ where government officials visit individuals in their homes, to enable them pay taxes and pay for some services? Is the arrangement a Covid-19 Special Purpose Vehicle or a permanent feature of the tax collection?

Well, people generally don’t want to pay taxes or levies. You have to come up with persuasive ways of making residents pay their taxes and Public Service on Wheels is out to achieve that; to appeal to the residents by getting to their comfort zones, explaining to them and making them pay what is appropriate. The whole objective is to bring government services closer to the tax payers. There are other participating MDAs on Public Service on Wheels, we have other 11 MDAs that have one service or the other to deliver to the public. So we are using that medium to ensure that public services are taken closer to the people. We are doing so, in order to ensure compliance so that there won’t be any need for us to coerce the tax payers into doing something that will be costly on their part. So the whole idea is to make it easier for compliance and to also persuade the tax payers to discharge their civic obligations.

In spite of the Covid-19 pandemic which burst upon Nigeria in the early part of 2020, which resulted in lockdowns and so on, KADIRS was able to meet its target of N50 billion last year. How did you achieve this feat at a time when businesses were suffering financial losses?

Well, initially government’s target for KADIRS last year was N43 billion but the management looked internally and said we can possibly rake in N50 billion. We said that if we cannot achieve the N50 billion we set for ourselves, at least we will be able to achieve the N43 billion target set by the government. We even surpassed the N50 billion target that we set for ourselves. The lockdown and its attendant effects have taught us that in whatever situation you find yourself, you should make the best out of it. At a time when some people were complaining about the harsh economic conditions, others were benefitting from it and we cashed in on that. We studied the situation and found out that in spite the challenges, other sectors of the economy were gaining from the lockdown, especially sectors like the ICT, fast consumer goods and the rest. So for us, it was a very good opportunity to beam our searchlight on those benefitting sectors. We also looked at areas where we had a lot of arrears, a lot of outstanding payments and pursued that. That is exactly what we did, there is nothing magical about how we achieved our target in spite of the pandemic.

We also collaborated closely with other sister MDAs because, in spite of the pandemic, they had to deliver one or two services to the citizens. We worked closely with MDAs like KADGIS that is responsible for land administration, agencies like KASUPDA that is responsible for development control. Despite the pandemic, people were building and they were in need of development permits, people also needed to also renew their ground rents and the rest. We also worked closely with the Ministry of Finance in terms of the interest and other things they have to put in place to generate more money for the state. We also worked with closely with Kaduna Market Development and Management Company. They had cause to sell some shops and part of the requirement for an applicant to be considered to be a shop owner, was to get his/her tax clearance before he will be able to access the form.

Are you saying that KADIRS did not introduce new taxes to augment for the shortfall in its projected revenue owing to Covid-19, in order to achieve this target?

In fact, there were no new taxes, what we did was even to give out palliatives to the tax payers. We give out palliatives for about five to six months to a number of sectors of the economy; some of those sectors are the transport sector, the hospitality industry, the restaurants, events centers etc. They have all benefitted for about six months waivers of not having to pay any tax. Private schools also benefitted for about six months without paying their Pay-As-You Earn (PAYE) taxes. A number of sectors benefitted, which is out there in the public domain for anybody to verify. We were able to achieve our target even though we didn’t introduce new taxes and we actually gave tax breaks to a number of businesses, simply because we were able to target the areas that matter. Areas like recoveries and working closely with other MDAs that delivered services during the period of the lockdown.

Last November, KADIRS mooted the idea of Development Levy of N1000, payable by every adult resident in Kaduna State. A lot of criticisms greeted the suggestion. We are almost one month into the 2021 fiscal year and not much has been heard about the Development Levy. Has it been put on hold?

Well, it has not been put on hold. Towards the end of last year we collected so much from that particular revenue line. In fact, some residents even do call to find out how they can make the payments. We are still going on with the process but also trying to fine-tune the loose ends because it is a state that has close to 10 million residents and we are talking about the adult age group that will make this payment. We are going to be dealing with a very huge tax payers data base. Therefore, there is the need for us to deploy technology during the collections in order not to duplicate payments. What we try to do in the last one month or few weeks in this year was to see how to fine-tune the use of technology to do this collection; that doesn’t mean we’ve not been collecting. Some agencies have started remitting, individuals have also started remitting. The only thing that we’ve not done is to aggressively go out and tell the citizens that we’ve launched it and we are going to start collection effectively.

Another option for effective collection is to use the traditional leadership, especially for the informal sector. The traditional rulers are closer to the public; especially the Mai unguwas know every household and number of individuals in each house. So we intend to use them and also give them incentives. The Development Levy will enrich the social contact between the public service and the citizens. Members of public will know that they have contributed to the running of the affairs of government and therefore will hold the public officials accountable. It is actually going to cement that social contact between the government and the general public.

It will also improve the security architecture of the state because by capturing the data of all the resident adults in the state through the payment of their Development Levy, the state will be able to have a robust data base of its adult citizens. And government will be able to look after the residents for security purposes. It has a lot of benefits.

What target has the Kaduna State Government set for KADIRS this year and what target have you set for yourself?

A statement from the office of His Excellency when he laid the budget estimate for 2021, expects that KADIRS will bring in N51 billion this year. This expected revenue is higher than what we expect to collect from FAAC, that is from Abuja. So it is a very onerous task before us, to not only meet up the target but also surpass it. Here internally, we try to see whether we can increase the target to possibly N55 billion or N60 billion and hopefully, that is not going to be too ambitious for us. If we are able to realize N5 billion each month, that will give us about N60 billion at the end of the year. If we are also able to do N6 billion per month, it will give us even far more than what we expect. We pray that this year, there won’t be much lockdown and that our strategies are going to work out as we expect. We are hopeful that with the necessary support from the public and also our sister MDAs and with all the necessary resources, we would be able to not only meet the N60 billion target but surpass it. Our Medium Term Revenue Collection Plan expects us to have about N100 billion in the next five years; we expect to even shorten that if we continue with this kind of approach and strategies consistently.