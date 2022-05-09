Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has revealed the steps he has taken to restore peace and ensure development in the state.

The governor, who identified some of the problems as the disputed oil wells between his state and Rivers State, which the Supreme Court last Friday resolved in favour of the latter, insecurity, which has been worsened by the activities of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), said he had made progress since coming into office.

Addressing journalists in Lagos yesterday, Uzodimma said the Federal High Court in Abuja looked into the oil well case and gave a “judgment that the oil wells should be shared 50/50 between Imo State and River State pending when the National Boundary Commission would demarcate the boundary and decide what belongs to the two states.

He lamented that “the River State government appealed the judgement while the matter was still pending at the Appeal Court,” adding that the state government rushed to the Supreme Court to stop the statuquo of 50/50.

“We all know the story in the Bible where two people are fighting for a baby. While one agreed to share the baby, the real mother refused because they baby will die. We are the real mother, we don’t want our child to be split into two, but you can see the action of a visitor in a matter that we are still willing to come back, so that we can share it into 50/50”.

According to him, “It’s now left to you to begin to wonder if the real mother will be willing to share her child because the moment it splits, she has lost a baby. And this man you know, does he really look like someone that is ready to share his property with anybody?”

The governor said; “To manage COVID-19, we imported over 12 mobile clinics for rural health care pending when we would rehabilitate our health centres, which we are doing now.

“Simultaneously, I recovered the industry built by the late Sam Mbakwe,(former Imo governor), the industry that was down for 19 years started producing 100 tonnes of palm oil again.

“I have to negotiate with Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to pay over N1.5 billion to recover Imo Standard Tools, which is being rehabilitated, I am currently discussing with many other companies to come back.

“What I wanted to do is to make Imo state the centre of economic in the south east. And that’s why we stand against people who hide under IPOB/ESN and hiring bandits from outside the state to kill innocent people on the street.