Women from all walks of life in the Lagos State capital, Ikeja, came together recently at the second edition of ‘Lagos Women Dance’ aimed at enhancing their physical fitness level.

The scores of women danced, exercised and relieved themselves of the stress that comes with their roles and work in the society. The Lagos Women Dance themed, #StressOut, and organised by Seed Rehabilitation Foundation had in attendance Nigeria cultural ambassador, Muyiwa Osinaike, fitness and wellness consultant, Hadiza Mukhtar; wellness coach, Nkem Ajudua and CEO of Aerobics and Beauty Spa, Beauty Musa who all guided the participants through different dance workout including Zumba dancing, dance therapy, and other forms of fitness dancing while the women were also engaged on stress management talk.

In her remarks as the guest speaker, Beauty Musa noted the importance of self love and self care for women, saying that it is pertinent to striking a balance in a rather unbalanced life. She said “the struggle to making it and providing for the family has eaten deep into us, that we usually forget self care. We need to strike a balance, so that you don’t go crashing down in health and wellness. Women work real hard, imagine working 24/7 and you are still expected to deliver talents in the other room.

“Therefore, self-love goes hand in hand with self-care. You need to love yourself, you need to take care of yourself. Problems will always come, bills will always need to be paid, and to add to this environment that we live in, there is too much stress in Lagos. After a while, these stress accumulates in the body and starts causing sicknesses and infirmities. This is the reason, once in a while, it’s good to pamper yourself,” Musa said.

The founder, Seed Rehabilitation Foundation, Angela Tony Iji encouraged fellow women to take action by stressing out, socialise and unwind and choose to challenge the odds against womanhood and their wellbeing towards ensuring they are in good shape and in the best frame of mind for the societal demands. She called on the first lady of the state, as a mother to appeal to the governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to include and adopt the Lagos Women Dance as a sport that will in the future attract tourism and improve the wellbeing of women in Lagos, Africa and the world.

