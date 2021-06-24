The rotating chairman of Huawei, Dr Ken Hu, has called for a unified approach to cybersecurity based on facts and verification, rather than suspicion and misconceptions, saying damages caused by cybercrime could reach $6trillion this year, 2021.

He made this known recently while speaking at the opening of its largest global cyber security and privacy protection transparency center in Dongguan, China attended by representatives of GSMA, SUSE, the British Standards Institution, regulators from the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

He noted: “While we are deepening digitalisation across the world, cybersecurity is becoming more important than ever before. According to research from cybersecurity ventures, damages from cybercrime are set to reach US$6-trillion in 2021.”

Pointing to the rise of remote work and the increased amount of time people are spending online as a result of the pandemic, he maintained that the globe is facing deeper cybersecurity challenges than at any other time in history. In order to address these challenges, Hu said that a unified, collaborative approach between corporations, nation states, regulators and industry bodies is required.

“Cybersecurity is a complex, evolving challenge that requires collaboration,” he said. “In some places there is still a misconception that country of origin affects network security. This is not true and prevents us from taking a unified approach to cybersecurity.”

The new transparency centre, he said, aims to change that and help facilitate collaboration across the ecosystem.

“At Huawei, cybersecurity is our top priority,” he added, pointing out that the company employs more than 3,000 cybersecurity professionals and spends five per cent of its research and development budget on cybersecurity. “The new centre will demonstrate solutions, facilitate communication and joint innovation, and support stakeholders around the world,” he said.

The event also saw Huawei launch its product security baseline whitepaper, which represents a further step in its quest for cybersecurity collaboration. The whitepaper sets out the end-to-end framework which Huawei uses when it develops, tests and launches products to ensure that they’re as secure as possible.

“The baselines outlined in the whitepaper ensure all Huawei products keep to regulatory standards,” said Sean Yang, director of Huawei global cyber security and privacy protection office. In making the baselines public, Huawei hopes to further foster a spirit of collaboration and transparency.

Adding to the clarion-call for collaboration on cybersecurity, chief security officer, Huawei Technologies USA, Andy Purdy, said: “The value that technology can bring requires a shared responsibility. That means collaboration not just in standards but also when it comes to sharing information about practices, and improving procurement requirements.”

General manager of information security architecture and technical excellence, MTN, Prof. Dr Ernest Ketcha Ngassam, said: “It is really difficult to implement a cybersecurity defense strategy in a vacuum. The supply chain needs to be transparent to enable customers take action sooner rather than later.”