The Huawei Computing Product Line officially releases the latest member to their family – the next-generation FusionServer Pro V6 intelligent server. This product is a state-of-the-art technology running on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor and designed to unlock powerful computing for any system.

FusionServer Pro V6 intelligent server are designed to meet diversified enterprise requirements in an energy-efficient and cost-effective manner. It provide intelligent management and high energy efficiency to reduce O&M costs, making them a must-have in the digital age.

The 2019 Gartner report on the global server market has recently confirmed Huawei’s growing market strength. According to the report, the global shipment of Huawei rack servers reached 670 000 last year, ranking it third, with a year-on-year growth of 14.73%.

According to Kenneth Zhang, President of FusionServer SPDT, Huawei, ”The next-generation FusionServer Pro V6 intelligent server also marks a milestone of the successful collaboration between Intel and Huawei,”

“Huawei is a global strategic partner of Intel and together, we innovate intelligent data center infrastructure solutions. Our commitment toward our internal R&D investment is matched with our desire to collaborate with Intel and many ecosystem partners. The ultimate goal is to provide our customers across the world with efficient and agile computing products, enabling them to meet the computing requirements of cloud, big data, and AI, and fueling their intelligent transformation in the digital age.” Said Kenneth Zhang.

“Servers based on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platform, such as Huawei’s FusionServer Pro 2488H V6, accelerate customers’ insights and fuel their mission-critical digital services,” said Lisa Spelman, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Xeon and Memory Group at Intel. “With high performance, built-in AI acceleration, and massive memory capacity, these new platforms will rise to even the largest data and analytics challenges.”