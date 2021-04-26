ADVERTISEMENT

Huawei has launched its Next-Generation Mini Grid “iPowerCube-S” solution to provide reliable, green and affordable power supply for people’s livelihoods and production activities in areas without main power connection or unstable power supply.

This iPowerCube-S is a distributed power solution that integrates solar, grid, diesel generator and battery storage. It features one-stop delivery, fast deployment and optimal LCOE (Levelized Cost of Electricity).

The launch conference, which held in Abuja, Nigeria at the Huawei office, on the 21st of April, 2021 was witnessed on-site by the representative of the Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engr. Ahmad Salihijo, in person of the Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF), Dr. Sanusi Ohiare, the MD/CEO, Green Village Electricity (GVE) Projects Limited,Engr Ifeanyi Orajaka, the Chief Growth Officer, Havenhill Synergy Limited, Mr. Oluwatobi Soyombo and the Huawei Nigeria Enterprise Business Managing Director, Mr. Michael Zhuang. Online attendees included the CEO, SolarCentric Technologies Limited, Adetunji Iromini and many solar developers and End-users.

At the launch, Havenhill Synergy Limited, one of Nigeria’s top solar developers, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited for the Huawei Mini-grid Solution to be adopted in its Phase one mini-grid project covering 22 sites to provide reliable power supply for more than 70,000 people in remote areas and improve the living conditions of the locals.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Michael Zhuang, Huawei Nigeria Enterprise Business Managing Director, stated that “Huawei has continuously supported Nigeria to improve the electricity access rate for remote area and reduce the electricity cost for commercial and industry customers in Nigeria. In 2015, Huawei donated Nigeria’s first Mini Grid power station to the Ministry of Electricity, which is still providing stable electricity to local residents in Shimankar community of Plateau State.”