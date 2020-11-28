At the just concluded Chief Information Officers (CIO) Awards 2020, Huawei Technologies announced its willingness to build a fully digital IT ecosystem in Nigeria thereby bridging the digital divide between people and people, people and things, things and things.

While delivering a keynote speech at the event, Huawei Technologies Enterprise Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Ken Zhao said “We hope to deliver full connectivity to improve work efficiency, transform different industries, bring better experience to consumers, and facilitate free exchange of ideas between people. We hope to build a better connected Nigeria together with all our partners.” He said.

He further expressed the company’s readiness to partner with stakeholders in the Nigerian Information Technology industry. “ICT is a huge industry, and we have chosen to collaborate with the ecosystem players and focus on certain areas. Therefore, in Huawei we will continue to provide products, services, and solutions that will help organizations evolve into the future, provide relevant services to end users and improve the cost effectiveness of running a business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During the award presentation, Huawei’s DMD presented the crystal Platinum award for the Banking CIO of the year to Mr Okechukwu Iroegbu of Stanbic IBTC Bank. He also highlighted some of Huawei’s significant contribution to the Nigerian Banking IT ecosystem stating that Huawei has “cooperated with many Nigerian Banks by providing seamless business continuity solutions, world class software defined network solutions, and intelligent data management solutions to facilitate operations and customer satisfaction.

We have provided Data center interconnect solutions, Storage and network Solutions for many Nigerian banks like Fidelity Bank, GTBank, FCMB, Zenith Bank, UBA, Access Bank, Keystone Bank, Union Bank, among many others.”

Advertisements

He went further to mention other innovative projects which Huawei has embarked on in Nigeria such as “Hyper Converged Infrastructure to DPR, Wi-Fi 6 to Lagos State Government, etc.”

“We have also formulated a roadmap on how to develop technical and digital skills in Nigeria, working with more than 65 Universities by providing Huawei Academies. Under different initiatives in Nigeria, we have facilitated ICT trainings for 1000 government staff, 2000 youths and 1000 girls basic ICT training.” He added.

Advertisements





He also congratulated Nigeria for an outstanding performance at the 2020 Huawei Global ICT competition in which the Nigerian Team emerged as one of the grand prize (first position) winners for Network and Cloud tracks.

Currently, Nigeria serves as the business hub for Africa with the largest economy and has seen great development in its ICT performance over the past 21 years since Huawei began operating in the country. With the unveiling of the CIO Club Africa, which is a league of extraordinary business leaders leveraging innovation and technology to drive business change and entrench dynamic business models, it is no doubt that the future of tech and information has gotten much brighter for Nigeria.

Speaking about the rationale behind the CIO Club Africa, CEO, Edniesal Consulting Limited, Abiola Laseinde, said “our intention is to have honourees from the CIO Awards 2020, form a cloud of inspiring examples of how IT leadership alongside business partnerships are reshaping the future, this we hope to achieve with the CIO Club Africa as a first of its kind and we hope to leverage the expertise and disruptive thinking of our diverse business leaders in the club.”

At the event, Huawei provided its latest Ideahub technology as the signature wall for guests to sign on. The Ideahub by Huawei is a smart board device which was launched during the Covid-19 pandemic and is designed to help businesses get more productivity out of meetings and collaborations. The device has multiple features integrated into it including multi-screen collaboration between mobiles and PCs, interactive whiteboard, remote collaboration, FHD video conferencing and built-in HD AppGallery.

With its low latency whiteboard features, people can write down points on it which can be shared/seen in real-time. The company also showcased other solutions and equipment through an exhibition booth where customers could interact and ask questions.