Huawei Technologies has said it remains committed towards building a fully digital IT ecosystem in Nigeria as well as its research and development in investments to pursue sustainability into the future.

The deputy managing director, Huawei Technologies Enterprise, Ken Zhao, stated this during the just concluded Chief Information Officers (CIO) Awards 2021 which held in Lagos recently.

Zhao stated that the CIO Awards is a forum to celebrate excellence, innovation and amassed service delivery across the user landscape and added that through events like this, Nigeria’s innovations can be celebrated in which its CIOs can be encouraged to do more.

He noted that the company’s strategy is focused on working with various industries to add value to ICTs and provide world class ICT solutions, saying that this will add value to the Nigerian economy.

According to him, investment in ICT helps the industry digitise and enable the economy to increase their order of production.

“Digital development relies on digital technology and for digital technology to stay relevant, we must continue to be innovative and create value in Cloud, AI and network which are the three critical arms of technology”, he said.

Also, the chairman, CIO Awards Jury and executive director, IT and Operations of Access Bank Plc, Ade Bajomo, said Africa has started solving its problems and it is exciting as the continent has leveraged on global partnership.

“This year alone, about $1.5 billion has flown into Fintechs in Africa in which Nigeria took a third of that and there are at least 23 undisclosed transactions in that and I think that there is no better time than to celebrate our CIOs who have been doing fantastic and wonderful things.

“This is just a start and if we are going to solve real problems, whether it is in financial technology, social services, government, whatever we want to solve is going to be solved leveraging technology,” Bajomo said

Zhao stated that “We will continue to rub off our research and development in investments to pursue sustainability into the future. Our development and research in investment spending in 2020 reached around $22 billion which is around 50 per cent over that period.”

He added that “We have also formulated a roadmap on how to develop technical and digital skills in Nigeria, working with more than 65 Universities by providing Huawei Academies. Under different initiatives in Nigeria, we have facilitated ICT training for 1000 government staff, 2000 youths and 1000 girls basic ICT training.”