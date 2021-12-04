The ambience of Cilantro is thrilling, filled with beautiful trees and flowers. Cilantro has a peculiar way to receive and assist customers visiting.

When you arrive, you’re given suggestions on where to sit by a well-mannered, smiling and properly dressed waiter. Shortly after then, your order is taken.

While waiting for your food to be served, you would be entertained with the jumping of the monkeys on the trees, before long your food is served, neatly prepared with a standard. Oh! How I love Cilantro