One of the most famous hangout spots in Abuja is The Junkyard Grills, located at Riverplate garden, Wuse 2.

Home of the iconic “I Love Abuja” sign, this place has a hybrid environment, featuring both sit-in and sit-out settings. This is a go-to for couples, group hangouts, or the odd solo man as it provides different options of entertainment and an assorted array of food and drinks.

You do not want to be caught here during the rain, asides from that, this is a swell place to be.