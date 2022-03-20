the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has stated that fraudulent activities of some stakeholders and huge advertising debt have generated concerns as these have created operational challenges for the media/advertising industry.

The director general of NBC, Mallam Balarabe Ilelah, who stated this when he, alongside the registrar/chief executive of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo paid a courtesy visit to the chairman of Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa at the EFCC Headquarters in Abuja, stated that most media houses are crippled operationally as obtaining credit under false pretense and other fraudulent activities of some stakeholders are endangering the growth of the industry.

The APCON registrar noted that the intervention of the EFCC is strategic to the success of the ongoing industry reforms. He further noted that such intervention will eradicate financial corruption and unethical practices in the industry.

The registrar seeks the partnership of EFCC to provide financial security for the advertising industry against all forms of financial crimes as these inhibit the growth of the advertising industry.

The chairman of EFCC reiterated the commission’s zero tolerance for corruption and financial crimes in the country, while pledging the commitment of EFCC in supporting the advertising industry and indicated that two desk offices will be created in Abuja and Lagos by the commission for the industry intervention.

He enjoined the two agencies (NBC and APCON) to come up with a detailed proposal on the intervention of EFCC including framework and scope of intervention.

The DG of NBC and the registrar of APCON thanked the chairman of EFCC for the audience and the pledge of the Commission’s support for the industry reform.