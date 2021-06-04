Human rights groups will today converged on Lagos to mark the 25 years of the assassination of Kudirat Abiola, wife the acclaimed winner of the June 12 1993 Presidential election Chief M K O Abiola.

According to a statement signed by Dr. Joe Okei- Odumakin,President Women Arise and Dr. Hafsat Abiola – Costello, President, Kudirat Initiative for Development KIND the group stated that, “today as we fondly remember this heroine, her standard soars against base projection of power, wanton destruction, killings, kidnappings and nationwide insecurity. Human lives must be valued. Our hearts again go to Leah Sharibu and the thousands of other captives all over the country.

“We, therefore, fashion our demands in this spirit:

“The safe haven given to instigators of violence within Nigeria by foreign governments must stop. We call upon Nigeria’s Diaspora to take up the challenge of engaging the governments of countries around the world to ensure that their policies align with the developmental goals of our country and the need for peace.

“Law enforcement must be given the wherewithal to fully discharge their responsibilities of maintaining law and order everywhere without bias; and officers who abuse their powers must be held to account.

The statement reads further,” We – the peoples and decision-makers of Nigeria – must keep our eyes on the prize: establishing a system that delivers for all Nigerians.”