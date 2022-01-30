Civil society groups have applauded the All Progressives Congress (APC) for adopting direct primary in Ekiti State to elect its flag bearer for the governorship election, saying the outcome of the primary has proved that direct primary remains the best option for party internal democracy in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Human Rights Community, (NHRC) in a statement signed by its directors Fred Orjinika and Odebunmi Ajayi said it remained the best option.

The group monitored the APC Ekiti Primary stated that there could be different options like indirect primary and consensus candidate but noted that direct primary offers the greatest opportunity for political inclusion.

The group which is coalition of several civil society groups which has been in existence for close to two decades which monitored the APC primary held on Thursday January 27 said the APC Ekiti Primary Election was not without challenges but that the poll proved that direct participation of members of political parties in choosing the party’s aspirants remains the best option for Nigeria.

The NHRC in its preliminary report stated that the primary was not without minor hitches, noting that it represented the wish and aspirations of the majority of members of the APC in Ekiti State.

The group advised Nigerians to disregard reports being released by people who did not witness or monitor the primary, adding that their opinions were guided by stereotyping, wild assumptions and aspirants who saw the primary as a ‘must win’ venture.

The NHRC, a coalition of several civil society groups spread across Nigeria stated that it was the only civil society group that monitored the APC primary election in Ekiti State.

“We saw people’s enthusiasm, confidence and trust in democracy. Even in the face of prevailing challenges, people feel honoured and excited that they were involved in choosing who would represent their political party at the poll. This feeling of excitement strengthens the prospect of greater inclusion and public participation in party internal democracy.

“There is no perfect system anywhere. The Ekiti Primary demonstrated inclusion and expresses the potential and powers possessed by the electorates and their ability to make tremendous input into the process that produced the aspirant of the party they belong.’’