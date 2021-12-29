Nigerian teenagers are being trafficked to neighbouring countries like Ghana, Cameroon etc , all in the name of seeking greener pastures, stakeholders revealed, as they call for more awareness at grassroots level to curb the menace.

Recently, the media was awash with story of three teenagers from Akaeze community, Ivo local government area of Ebonyi State, who were trafficked to Ghana for prostitution.

These teenagers are among over 75 per cent of trafficking victims detected in West Africa, as revealed by a joint report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Most of these teenagers and their parents believe that poverty prevails in Nigeria as such going abroad is the right thing to do, Lagos State director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Waheed Ishola tells me.

These traffickers tell all kinds of lies, to deceive parents of teenage girls, says Ishola, adding, “They make their parents believe that once their children leave Nigeria, they are going to get an automatic job and live a better life. Many parents have fallen prey to their lies.

“Some of them had to sell their properties to provide the transportation fares for their children, not knowing that they will end up as prostitutes,” he said.

To stop the menace, the director advocated that sensitisation, awareness programmes is the way to go.

He disclosed that in Lagos State, the state government partnered with NAPTIP to create awareness on human trafficking. “We have also embarked on community outreach programmes, especially in communities where this act is prevalent. We educate parents on dangers of human trafficking and how to protect their children from being victims.”

At national level, while the government of Nigeria does not fully meet minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking, the 2021 trafficking in Persons report – Nigeria, revealed that it is making significant efforts to do so.

He however, added that government demonstrated overall, increasing efforts compared to previous reporting period, considering the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its anti-trafficking capacity; therefore Nigeria was upgraded to Tier 2.

For instance, the federal government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs, collaborated with NAPTIP to tackle human trafficking, prostitution and child labour in the country.

According to the minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, “Women and children are the worse hit in the area of human trafficking, hence the promulgation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act and the Child Rights Act.

“If NAPTIP and the ministry work together, both organisations would be in a better position to checkmate incidences of women trafficking, prostitution and child labour.”

The collaboration paved way in that, in 2021, federal and state authorities investigated 409 cases, prosecuted 49 suspects, and convicted 36 traffickers in 2021. NAPTIP reported opening 381 new investigations (243 sex trafficking, 138 forced labour) and initiating prosecutions against 40 suspects (36 sex trafficking, four forced labour).