The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in collaboration with the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have reiterated its commitment to tackling substance and drug abuse in the country.

At a Psychosocial Support and Integration of Victims of Drug and Substance Abuse held in Abuja on Tuesday, minister Sadiya Umar Farouq said that the objective of the collaboration was to free the society from the scourge of drugs and substance abuse which has caused untold misery to individuals and families.

The minister, who was represented by the director, Humanitarian Affairs Department, Alhaji Ali Grema, stated that the federal government was determined to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of a drug-free society.

“This meeting is part of our commitment to deal with the menace and issues surrounding drug abuse and provide an avenue for the expression of the collaborative commitment of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development with the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency to combat the problem in all its forms.

“As a Ministry charged with the responsibility of Social Development, we want to begin a process of focusing on the socio-economic challenges faced by the clients of illicit drugs and substance abuse, not only in Abuja but throughout the federation,” she said.

The minister called on youths, in particular, to refrain from abusing drugs and other harmful substances as they are injurious to health with the potential of destroying their future.

Farouq noted that the most effective tool to combat drug use was to strengthen prevention programmes and treatment for victims.

In view of this, she said the Ministry will provide National Social Investment Programme opportunities for victims under rehabilitation by the NDLEA.

She said clients will undergo training in their various choice skills and will be equipped with starter packs for easy integration into society.

Earlier, the chairman and chief executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), who was represented by the Agency’s Secretary, Barrister Shedrack Haruna, described the programme as laudable and the first of its kind.

“The use of psychoactive substances such as alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine as well as prescription medications exert a tremendous toll on the individual, families and the society. Substance abuse affects the physical, social and psychological levels of the user and family members.

“Findings from the National Drug Use Survey (2018) conducted by UNODC reviewed that 14.3 million Nigerians aged 15-64 years had used psychoactive substances in the past year for non-medical purposes. More worrisome is that out of this figure, about 370,000 Nigerians have drug use disorder and in every 4 drug users in Nigeria, 1 is a woman.

“Globally, there is a shift in drug policy which sees the drug as a public health issue. Therefore, reducing the demand for drugs depends to a large extent on the successful treatment and reintegration of people who use drugs,” he said.

The chairman congratulated the clients for being the first beneficiaries of the Social Investment Programmes and charged them to be good ambassadors.

He also thanked the ministry for providing starter packs to equip the clients with skills to facilitate their rehabilitation and reintegration into their families and society.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs donated 20 Tablets, 5 industrial Gas Cookers, 5 industrial frying pans and spoons for the rehabilitation of the clients.