United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Mr. Antonio Guterres, has appealed to the international community to support Borno State in addressing its humanitarian needs of a population devastated by the decade-long Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgency.

Guterres made the appeal yesterday in Maiduguri, the state capital after visiting some internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps and transit areas of over 50,000 repentant Boko Haram terrorists.

He also called on the international community to help the Borno State government by giving hope for development and trust, where the people feel that their future can be trusted.

The UN chief said that if the support was given, Boko Haram would disappear even though they were weakened.

After the tour, Guterres said, “I saw people that have suffered smiling and hoping for the future. I saw ex-combatants and repentant terrorists trying to be reintegrated to the society and I discovered that here in Borno, the government understood the toothing place and the right approach to fight terrorism.

“Of Course, when we fight terrorists we shoot them down within our environment, but that will not solve the problem if we don’t address the root cause of the insurgency. But I have seen here in Borno, a government determined to address the root cause of the crisis. To establish confidence between the population and the government.

“When population do not trust the government they form terrorists. When population see that government is not doing anything, they form terrorists. I was very impressed in the IDPs’ camp to see that what the IDPs want is not food, blankets, but what they really want is the condition for them to be able to go back home in dignity and safety. And that requires big investment,” he said.

Earlier speaking, Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum expressed appreciation to the UN secretary-general for the visit and to have the opportunity to share with him what his administration was doing and how it was working with various UN agencies in various sectors.

While thanking him on behalf of the government and people of Borno and Nigeria, Zulum urged the UN to intervene in some situations which pose problems in resettling the IDPs and rebuilding the destroyed facilities.

He said, “My most important call on you is to be our champion and advocate for the Lake Chad region. The region is one of the areas where there is potential to end the devastating human sufferings and waste of human lives, and build back communities with livelihood and dignity.

“We need your support to get the global community to focus on where climate change, poverty, ignorance and inequality had combined to create the insurgency. We need support to continue to improve on the security of life and property, support with surveillance equipment, resources to protect farmlands, mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) clearance, as well as further training for Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and support to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) among others,” he said.