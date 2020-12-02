By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Youth representatives from selected local government areas of Adamawa State, have been sensitized on how to pass to rural communities awareness message of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The organisers of the sensitization workshop, Humanitarian Innovation Foundation and collaborating partners, said the intention was to use participants of the workshop to spread the COVID-19 prevention message to the entire state.

The participants, drawn from six local government areas, were taken by resource persons through eight modules of the Training Manual on Managing COVID-19 Pandemic and Impact on Society, including Basic Facts about COVID-19, Signs and Symptoms, Modes of Transmission, Basic Strategies on Prevention of COVID-19 Measures, Facts & Rumours about COVID-19, and Responsibilities of Community Resource Persons.

The organizers emphasized that the goal of the workshop was to strengthen the leadership and meaningful participation of youth groups and women in the call for action to tackle the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Ahmed Ibrahim, the Assistant Project Lead of the Humanitarian Innovation Foundation, explained, “This event is capacity development and sensitization of youth groups on COVID-19 Pandemic. It is to sensitize those group representatives to be community resource persons in their local government areas.”

He disclosed that the would-be resource persons, the participants at the COVID-19 Sensitization training which took place at the North East Humanitarian Innovation Hub in Yola, were drawn from Gombi, Song, Mayo-Belwa, Jada, Girei and Fufore local government areas.

He said the six were chosen because they are mostly rural LGAs with little access to health institutions and useful information on health preservation.

Speaking further on the training, Ahmed Ibrahim said lingering false impression that COVID-19 is a farce needs to be dispelled.

He said, “We are working with the British Council to implement this project. The message of COVID-19 needs to go down to the grassroots. The people need to know that it is real. These youths at the training will help us step down the message to their people.”