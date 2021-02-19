By Anthony Ada Abraham,

The glitz and glamour of the recently held Couple’s Dinner in the Federal Capital Territory was indeed like no other, especially for Mrs. Titilayo Eboh, who was honoured and recognised with an Award of Excellence, with emphasis on her impact and consolidated contributions to humanity, especially vulnerable children and women.

She was honoured at the reputable event of the “Couple’s Dinner” as a gold, an epitome of selflessness, a mother, a lover of God in speech and practice, a faith teacher, a passionate wife, a gift of God to the earth and a love in itself as practice or showed. According to reports, Mrs. Titilayo Eboh has remained consistently relevant to supporting progress and development, using her humanitarian Organisation known as Blessed Hope Foundation.

On receiving the Award at the Couple’s Dinner event which was hosted by Chuks D General, She expressed appreciation to the organizers for considering her worthy of this reputable recognition. However, Mrs. Titilayo has continue to receive loads of felicitations and congratulatory gestures from friends, colleagues and family members in Nigeria and across the world.

Since the launch of her Organization, the Blessed Hope Foundation has targeted areas of interventions for underprivileged children, orphans and marginalized women. The Foundation has also help in initiating empowerment programs, enrollment of children in quality schools and provision of suitable homes for homeless families.

Amongst the agencies that have benefited from the integrated humanitarian support of Blessed Hope Foundations includes the Nigerian correctional service and orphanages across Nigeria. It’s on record that Mrs. Titilayo supported, encouraged and positively influenced more than 100 people both within and outside Nigeria.

She has remained an advocate on women empowerment and independence, as she has supported several of them in starting up businesses and educative campaigns and teachings on building and maintaining good marriages and beautiful homes for elites. Mrs Titilayo Mary Eboh is biological mother to few but a true mummy to all