Ekenedirichukwu Ijemba, popularly known as Humeblesmith, after a brief hiatus from the music scene, has dropped a new single titled, ‘Dance.’

The singer who bursted into the music scene with ‘Osinachi’ in 2015 says the song is an amapiano joint having observed the performance of amapiano songs throughout the continent of Africa.

Produced by fast-rising beatmaker, 5ealm, ‘Dance’ is regarded as a potential hit.

The single serves as the Humblesmith’s first official single for the year. It comes after the release of his 2020 record ‘Kosi.’ The song which was mixed and mastered by Milla Mix, is an imprint of Showbobo music.

The singer who was nominated as Next Rated at Headies in 2016 has released songs like Jukuwese featuring top highlife singer, Flavour, Na U featuring Harrysong and Abakaliki to Lasgidi featuring Olamide.

His hit song, Osinachi remix featuring Davido gave him an award , Best Collaboration of the Year at City People Entertainment Awards in 2016. The Afropop recording artist who was featured by Umuobiligbo in 2019 on a track titled, ‘Nwalie’ keeps going back and forth, taking a break from music and coming back with great songs.