Hungary has indicated interest to accommodate Nigerians and nationals of other countries fleeing the Ukraine- Russian war that started four days ago.

This development emerged on Sunday in a statement issued by the Nigerian Embassy in Budapest, the Hungarian capital, stressing that Hungary has enacted law to take in Nigerians and others.

The Embassy in a Public Travel Advisory said it wished to inform Nigerian nationals arriving from Ukraine, “that the Government of Hungary has enacted Decree 56/2022 (24.11), which permits third-country nationals with valid Ukrainian resident permits to enter Hungary on a temporary basis, without a Schengen visa.

“As such, Nigerians arriving at the Hungary-Ukraine border can enter Hungary, either on transit to Nigeria, or to temporarily reside in the country.”

It further stated that arrangements are underway for the transportation of Nigerians nationals, to enable them stabilise.

“To that effect therefore, affected Nigerian nationals wishing to be admitted into Hungary are advised to have their travel documents (valid Nigerian passport and Ukrainian resident permit) with some money in Euros, and cooperate with the Hungarian border authorities.

“Affected Nigerian nationals are advised to send their names, phone numbers, email addresses and a copy of their passport biodata page to the Embassy’s consular email: secretary@nigerianembassy,hu, to enable the facilitation of the aforementioned arrangements.

“For information and guidance on consular assistance, please contact the following persons, who would be on ground to coordinate: I. Mr. Stanley OPARA (Consular Officer) +36308202903 Il. Mr. Ayotunde Adigun (Immigration Attache)+36308639203 4.

“Finally, further necessary updates will be regularly communicated through the official website of the Embassy (www.nigerianembassy.hu). Please disregard any information purportedly issued by the Embassy about entry into Hungary, that is not conveyed via Mission’s website,” the statement added.

The Federal Government had earlier on Sunday advised Nigerians in Ukraine to move to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County & Maramures borders, as they have approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine and arrangements for accommodation and feeding before evacuation is arranged.

This was sequel to the ill-treatment reportedly meted out to Nigerians who tried to flee into border of Poland.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama in a statement on Sunday signed by the Permanent Secretary, Gabriel Aduda said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is fully abreast of all the challenges Nigerians crossing into countries bordering Ukraine, especially the Polish border, are facing and the government is taking adequate measures to assuage these challenges.