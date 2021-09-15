Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Tse-Yandev Camp, Benue State have cried out over hunger, starvation and diseases in their camp.

When LEADERSHIP visited the camp located on Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi Road, it was discovered that over 200 IDPs were suffering from malaria, cough, diarrhoea among others diseases.

The chairman of the camp, Gabriel Iyev, in an interview with our correspondent, lamented that the absence of government presence in the camp since its inception in December 15, 2020 had left them at the mercy of the churches and philanthropists.

According to Iyev, a Lagos-based NGO a few days ago visited the Camp and donated the sum of N50,000 for the purchase of malaria drugs which were bought and shared among the IDPs, but due to the huge number of the infected persons the drugs were not able to go round.

“With the help of the NGO we bought some drugs and started treating those who came down with severe symptoms, but the drugs did not go round because as you can see the IDPs are exposed to mosquitoes and cold, day and night.”

According to him, “We have over 10,000 IDPs from Guma, Nasarawa, Màkurdi, Gwer-West and part of Nasarawa and Taraba states which we are still counting because the last tranche of IDPs who arrived the camp recently due to renewed attacks are yet to be profiled.”

While decrying lack of government’s presence at the camp, Mr Iyev said, the IDPs are going through a lots of trauma and needed urgent attention in the area of food, health services and shelter.

“As you can see, the IDPs here are staying in the make-shift tents and this has brought a lot of health hazards for them especially when it is raining.

“We heard that the governor has given approval for this camp to be properly registered and taken care of, but we are yet to feel the impact. Any time it is about to rain, I will start evacuating the IDPs especially the elderly, children and pregnant women to uncompleted buildings around here because they can’t stay in this make-shift tent when it is raining, so we are calling on the government, NGOs and all well-meaning Nigerians to come to our aid.”

While commending Doctors without Borders for coming to the aid of the IDPs by providing portable water as well as building toilets and bathrooms to alleviate the plight of IDPs and stem the outbreak of diseases in the camp the chairman also called on government to beef up security in their localities to enable them go back to their ancestral homes.