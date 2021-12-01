The theatre commander Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, has noted that many of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists are hungry and tired of fighting, hence they are surrendering.

Musa urged journalists covering insurgency in the North-East to always focus their reports towards peace building.

Musa said this yesterday in Maiduguri while declaring open a Military-Media Parley organised by the theatre in collaboration with Borno State chapter of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He said the military value the effective role of the media in educating and moulding the society, especially at this critical time in the fight against insurgency.

“This parley is an integral part of the non-kinetic approach, and the more reason why you need to achieve these objectives which you set for yourselves.

“Let me remind you that Nigeria remains the only country we have and we must therefore do everything within the law and ethics of your jobs to build, nurture and sustain peace.

“You must take ownership of these operations; our reportage must be geared towards building peace not merely for fulfilling editorial needs. You should begin to ask yourself. How does this report help in building peace in the North East?” Musa said.

On the surrendering terrorists, the theatre commander said:” This is why thousands of combatants and non-combatants Boko Haram are now surrendering. It is one sure way of bringing peace to the North East.

“The military authority led by the Chief of Defence Staff, is committed to end this war. The Chief of Army Staff and all Service Chiefs are working harmoniously to ensure the region enjoys peace.”

“Let us play our own part and time will come when we ask ourselves what role did I play in bringing peace, succour to this society?” he added.

In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding 7 Division Maiduguri, who is also the Commander Sector 1 of Operation Hadin kai, Brigadier General Abdulwahab Eyitayo, lauded the relationship between the military and media in Borno and called for its sustenance.

The parley which has the theme: “Building Stronger Military-Media Synergy for Peace Building in North East”, was attended by journalists and public relations officers of security agencies in the state.