Legal icon, Wole Olanipekun, has identified hunger as the most knotty and daunting problem of teeming masses of Nigeria and not insecurity, economy, or leadership as elites may hurriedly claim.

Olanipekun while delivering the 13th convocation lecture of the Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State entitled “Beyond The Pandemic: Creating An Evolving New Normal” charged Nigerian youths to be adaptive to change and look beyond the certificate they obtained that may become obsolete in the face of global technological revolution.

He charged them not to wait for a cataclysm event to begin their journey of self-improvement but rather be proactive and innovative to have a breakthrough that would bring them to limelight.

While highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on education, economy, youths and labour market, health, the legal luminary posited that the pandemic that had claimed many lives and rendered many jobless is no doubt devastating.

He, however, urged governments at all levels to see the security and welfare of the people as their primary purpose to alleviate the suffering of the masses to evolve a new normal.