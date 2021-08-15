The Nigerian Hunters Council (NHC) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila to facilitate the passage of the Hunters Council of Nigeria Bill into law.

Addressing newsmen in Jos at the weekend, the commandant general of NHC, Ambassador Dr. Osatimehin Joshua in company of the commander, Plateau State command, Mr. Dabit, said the present security challenges beckon on all citizens to be involved in security networking, adding that traditional security institutions like the Nigeria police and military are overwhelmed without the corporation of the rest of the citizens.

According to them, the general insecurity in the country and rising agitations are all signs that the country is in dire need of a special security agency to assist the police to protect lives, reduce crime and restore national confidence.

They argued that the hunters’ council’s primary role is to assist the police in crime detection through intelligence gathering, considering the emerging security challenges in the country.

“The enemy is everywhere but nowhere in particular. Our agents who have been trained will work hand in hand with the police. We strongly believe that violent approach to criminal activities or terrorism will only reduce the crime rate temporarily but non-violent psychological operations focusing on intelligence messages will stop crime within the system at permanent level,” they said.