Hunters from Okehi local government area of Kogi State on Monday nabbed three kidnappers who have been suspected to be terrorising the area while the security operatives recovered three guns from the arrested criminals.

The chairman of Okehi local government area, Hon Abdulraheem Ohiare Ozovehe, who led the operations to the kidnappers’ hideout in Arima, Ijumu LGA of the State, said they recovered two 2 guns in possession of Murne Beji, a locally made medium barrelled Revolver using AK 47 bullets and a locally made long-barrelled gun.

He stated that the two other members of the gang who were initially at large, Kadi Abdullahi and Rabiu Muhammadu (Rabe) were also nabbed and a locally made pistol was recovered from them.

The chairman asserted that the suspects were presently in custody and helping the security agencies with useful information that would help the security personnel in the arrest of others.

While speaking with the Chief Press Secretary to the Kogi State Governor, Muhammed Onogwu, he noted that the state’s security architecture has continued to stand the test of time and have recorded successes against several intricacies by criminal elements

He opined that the results they were recording were largely due to the morale boost and support the governor has continued to give as well as the cooperation from the citizens and synergy between the security operatives and commended security agencies in the state for their effort in ensuring peace in the state.

Onogwu noted that the continued efforts of the Kogi State Government to keep the momentum as the safest state in the country were so far yielding good results, noting that the governor has severally made a commitment to securing the lives and property of the citizens and make the state a no-go area for criminal elements.

He reiterated that government at all levels would continue to make efforts towards sustaining the drive for a peaceful Kogi state by making every nooks and cranny of the state unsafe for criminal elements and their sponsors.