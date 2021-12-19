The Hunters Association of Nigeria has declared its preparedness to help in the fight against kidnapping and other forms of insecurity in the country.

The chairman of the group, Alhaji Muhammadu Usman Baba Tola, stated this in Bauchi yesterday during the inauguration of new leaders of the association.

He said a peaceful and working Nigeria remained the priority of every hunter in the country, adding that they were ready to confront bandits and insurgents in their dens.

He said as hunters, they know the terrain of Nigeria’s forests where bandits and insurgents hide, adding that a lot of success could be achieved if hunters and security agents could come together for a common purpose.

“We converge on Bauchi from all parts of Nigeria today to reassess issues of national concern as well as to determine how best we can come in and help in addressing those issues for the good of our country.

“Hunters know Nigerian forests and mountains. They can adequately help in that direction,” he said.

Alhaji Baba Tola said consulting with government, traditional rulers and security agencies had been part of their method of operation, adding that they were ready to listen to relevant security stakeholders in the country to check insecurity.

He said the association would always support and stand by a united and peaceful Nigeria.

He however lamented that the group lacks mobility, and called on government and public-spirited individuals to come to empower them to play their complimentary role.

He said their contributions at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East was a testimony to what they can bring to Nigeria’s effort towards achieving national security.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed pledged support for the hunters to enable them to discharge their role effectively.

The governor who was represented by his the principal private secretary, Sama’ila Burga, said searching for pasture was only possible where there is peace and where people not afraid to go out in search of their livelihoods, criminality and insecurity reign.