The Hunters Group of Nigeria, HGN, has appealed to President Mohammadu Buhari to assent to the Hunters Council Establishment Bill, 2020.

The bill has gone through first, second and third readings and was recently passed into law by the senate.

The Enugu State chapter of the group embarked on a peaceful rally in appreciation of the senate’s action yesterday in Enugu.

They urged President Buhari to assent to the bill which was sponsored by Sen. Abiodu Olujimi.

Addressing the rally, the Enugu State commander, Dr. Anselem Onyibor, said they were out to complement security agencies to rid communities of crime.

“We are a paramilitary group that was set up to tackle insecurity in our various communities.

“We work hand in hand with them to carry out our duties in the state. We are in all the 36 states and the FCT,” he said.

Explaining why they embarked on the rally, Commander Onyibor said.

“We are here today for a rally to appreciate the 9th Assembly, the senate for passing our bill into law and we are also here to solicit for the attention of President Mohammadu Buhari to sign our bill into law so that we can complement the existing security structure in the country,” he said.