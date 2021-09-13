Human Rights Advancement Development and Advocacy Centre (HURIDAC) has unveiled a platform for the anti-corruption campaign in Lagos State.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, the executive director of HURIDAC Mr. Ayodele Ameen said the organisation is a non-governmental, regional group registered with the corporate affairs commission.

He said, ‘’The anti -corruption campaign (#Lagosanticorruptionaction) is aimed towards supporting the general public of Lagos State to engage the public officers and demand for effective anti-corruption footprint towards the 2023 elections In Lagos State.’’

Ameen explained that the campaign will also engage with public servants and political parties to prioritise anti-corruption footprint around the 2023 elections.

‘’The specific campaign objectives are the following: To involve politicians to focus and highlights an anti-corruption footprint during campaign and election process; to engage people at the grassroots, to demand for anti-corruption footprint from politicians during campaigns,’’ he said.

According to him, it would also help to influence the inclusion of an anti-corruption programme in the manifestoes of the political parties.

He said, ‘’To use the medium of the media to pressure the political class to prioritise anti-corruption programmes. To ensure the issue of anti corruption remains a topical issue on the social media platform.

‘’To use the power of illustration and videos to bring issues closer to the online and offline community in Lagos.

‘’It is key to note that even though corruption harms everyone, the severe Impact is more on the poor and powerless in the community, this is the reason HURIDAC will be working in the community using an engaging and involvement method. We will innovate this solution as a method to advance collective actions and we invite ordinary people to join the campaign.’’