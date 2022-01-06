A civil society organisation, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has petitioned the Police Service Commission (PSC) to unravel the identities of the Policemen that attacked worshipers during a church service in Imo State.

It will be recalled that hooded Policemen attached to the Imo State Government House invaded St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Eziama-Obaire Council Area of the State and arrested a former governorship candidate in the state, Uche Nwosu, during the outing service of his late mother, Jamaimah Nwosu.

HURIWA in the petition signed by its national coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, also demanded that the Imo State Commissioner of Police should be invited to clear his name or be dismissed.

According to the petition made available to journalists in Abuja, “we are considering other measures but we will first allow the Police Service Commission (PSC) to exercise her powers to bring the lawless and reckless Police Officers to face the music of their professional misconduct in Imo State and for letting themselves to be used as political cannon folders in the party squabble within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State.”

Justifying the petition, HURIWA noted that, ” this is occasioned by the fact that we watched with considerable trepidation, shock, and disappointment, the invasion during a Church Service in Imo State by operatives of the Nigerian Police Force who clearly were masked and operated in the way the Unknown Gunmen and terrorists do operate.

“These set of armed Police Officers who wore no identification tags, uniforms nor can be seen because they were hooded entered the Church and breached the sanctity of the altar of God in their primitive attempt to effect the arrest of Mr. Uche Nwosu who nevertheless is always guarded by some armed Police who was completely unarmed inside the Church alongside his family members, friends and hundreds of worshippers who turned out for the Sunday Service and to honour the late matriarch of the Uche Nwosu’s family.”

It continued, “as shown by the video evidence in circulation and much belated official confirmation by the Imo State Police Command, the former Imo State gubernatorial candidate and son-in-law to former Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu was arrested by the Police right inside the Church after several rounds of live bullets were fired by the invading armed and hooded Police operatives in the midst of innocent worshippers.

“The official statement from the Imo State Police Command came several hours after the news had trended that those who invaded the Church and abducted the politician were either kidnappers or Unknown Gunmen. Publications after publications since the official confirmation was made by the Imo State Police Command, pointed to a serious breach of professional ethics, codes of conduct, and gross violations of the extant Police Act of 2020 signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Clearly, these terrorist behaviors of these armed and hooded Police operatives offend several provisions of the extant Act of 2020 and this calls for an investigation by the Police Service Commission.

“We are making the affirmation that the Police operatives and their commanding officers who invaded the Church and shot many rounds of live ammunition into the crowd of worshippers that could have resulted in collateral damage must be brought to face the appropriate investigative mechanism created by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This is because the behaviors of these armed Police operatives have made most Nigerians conclude that indeed, the Nigeria Police Force may know something about the so-called Unknown Gunmen if Policemen can be this desperate to invade a Church shooting as if they are terrorists. The Police Service Commission is invited to read a few of these negative reactions and to take a closer look at the very credible report compiled by Amnesty International on police killings in Imo State.

“As is very well known, the general objective of the new Police Act is to provide an effective Police Service that complies with the principles of accountability and transparency, protect Human Rights and freedom which were flagrantly flouted by the armed Police operatives who stormed a Church in Imo State.”