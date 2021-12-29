A boat mishap at Zhigiri village of Shiroro local government area of Niger State has claimed seven lives including a man, with two of his wives and son.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the mishap occurred when the villagers were going to Dnaweto, a neighbouring village in the hinterland, for a naming ceremony.

It was gathered that as at the time of filing this report, all the corpses have been recovered except that of a boy, as search and rescue operation was ongoing.

The spokesperson Coalition of Shiroro Associations (COSA) Salis M. Sabo who confirmed the incident expressed sadness over the incident while attributing the incessant boat mishaps in the Shiroro area to the newly constructed Zungeru Dam.

He said, “Prior to the construction of Zungeru Dam, traveling between these two villages was by land and needed no water transportation, as the terrain was majorly dry and motorable.

“This is one of the social upheavals occasioned by the construction of the dam. We therefore, call on HYPPADEC to as matter of urgency, respond to this devastating incident and provide safety measures (such as life jackets among others) to help our people adapt to their new way of life.”

According to him, there was a need “to prevent future occurrence of this ugly incident by the commission doing to Shiroro people what was done to the Warra community of Kebbi State over the recent boat mishap.”

