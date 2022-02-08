By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

Attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said Abba Kyari, the police officer accused of having a relationship with Ramon Abbas, commonly known as Hushpuppi, may be extradited to the United States of America (USA) to face trial if need be.

Already, Hushpuppi is facing trial in a US court over allegation of fraud.

The AGF in an interview with Channels Television last night, also said no final decision had been taken on the case of former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissioned, Mr Ibrahim Magu.

Magu was suspended from office by President Muhammadu Buhari and was replaced with Abdulrasheed Bawa.

On Abba Kyari, the AGF said the issue of Hushpuppi has both national and international dimensions and actions are being taken and I can assure you it’s a work in progress and we are working to ensure justice is done within the context of the law regardless of the personalities involved.

”Issues that have to do with criminality and enforcement of law may have local and international coloration. In the case of Hushpuppi, multiple jurisdictions are involved. The UAE, USA and Nigeria. So, within the context of international relations as it relates to the prosecution of cases, the international community is indeed collaborating and providing the needed support.

“There could be a need or the possibility of extradition. The parties involved in the matter are still discussing and are collaborating and there are exchanges of correspondence from the perspective of investigation, from the perspective of extradition and associated things. You can’t find someone guilty during investigation but perhaps there could be a reasonable ground for suspicion that could translate to prosecution. Reasonable ground for suspicion has been established and that could translate into possibility of prosecution and eventual conviction, if indeed at the end of the day one is adjudged guilty by the court.

”The position now is that there are reasonable grounds for suspicion that can be considered from the perspective of prosecution, from the perspective of likely extradition if the need arises. That is what is unfolding in terms of international dimension,” he said

Malami faulted the ratings of the country by Transparency International in its latest Corruption Perception Index.

He said, ”As far as corruption rating is concerned, among countries, it should not be the exclusive duty of Transparency International.

”Nigeria has witnessed over 2,000 convictions by the EFCC within a year from the corruption cases inherited by this government. Previous government recorded a little over 100 convictions, therefore, the rating of TI is questionable.

”If you have a record of 103 in 2013 and 2014 and you now have a record of over 2,000 within a year under this government, it shows only one thing that this government is doing wonderfully well in the fight against corruption,” he said.

He described the case of Magu as work in progress.

”Magu’s case is still a work in progress naturally, when you are talking about a government,

”If you are a public officer and you are living above your means, the Code of Conduct may be called to carry out investigation. The issue of Magu is not one that can be dealt with overnight. So many institutions are involved. In the case of Magu where so many institutions are involved, you must allow the institutions to play their roles and take necessary step.

”At a point, he was placed on suspension and Mr President had to replace him with someone else. With that in mind and the report having been received, it is only logical to allow the agencies of government that have one role or the other to play to do their jobs. That is how much I can say as regards the former EFCC chairman,” he also said.

