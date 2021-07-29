The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded a forensic investigation into reports that the United States (US) Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has linked head of Nigeria’s IGP Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, to international fraudster, Abbas Ramon, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

PDP said the revelation of the involvement of Kyari, the head of Nigeria’s intelligence response unit, as a receiver of proceeds of international fraud is “worrisome, disturbing and a stain on the integrity of our nation.”

In a statement signed by the party’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday, the PDP noted that it was disquieting that the integrity of Nigeria has allegedly fallen abysmally low under what it called the corrupt and fraud-patronising President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, to the extent that the head of its police intelligence unit is being charged in connection with international fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our party demands that the APC administration should not sweep this matter under the carpet given the manifest rapport between Kyari and some top APC leaders. We urge President Buhari not to “ease out” this case of corruption but should immediately restore the integrity and image of our nation by allowing for a forensic investigation on the suspect.

Hushpuppi: There Was Something Strange About Abba Kyari – Kperogi

“Moreover, if this Abba Kyari matter is not well handled, it will be a permanent stain on the reputation of our police, security system and our nation at large.

“The PDP, therefore, asks President Buhari to direct the Inspector General of Police to take in Abba Kyari for questioning and if found culpable, he should be handed over to the FBI,” the party stated.