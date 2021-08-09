Popuar Lagos lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has said that the embattled former head of the Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, will face trial no matter how long it takes.

Recall that Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi, had alleged that he bribed Kyari to arrest someone who outsmarted him in a $1.1 million scam, an allegation the police officer denied.

A US court had issued a warrant of arrest for Kyari over his alleged involvement in the $1.1 million fraud committed by Hushpuppi.

The indictment by the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI) led to Kyari’s suspension from the Force by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The police had also set up a panel to probe Kyari while he was replaced as head of the Intelligence Response Team of the force.

Falana said the US government will make Kyari stand trial no matter how long it takes

He said Kyari has been above the law in Nigeria for a very long time, following several complaints against the embattled supercop.

Falana said that a government that engaged in “gangsterism” while dealing with secessionists wants to follow due process in Kyari’s case.