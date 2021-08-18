Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said it is yet to complete the probe into the alleged indictment of DCP Abba Kyari by the FBI.

NPF said last night that Special Investigation Panel (SIP) had not completed its assignment.

It therefore urged members of the public to note that the “panel has not submitted its report to the inspector-general of police (IGP) as being wrongly reported in some news outlet and online platforms.

Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, who issued a statement on the development, “The Force hereby reassures the public that the outcome of investigations by the probe panel would be communicated accordingly upon conclusion of the investigations.”

The probe is being undertaken by deputy inspector-general of police in charge of Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Joseph Egbunike.

Earlier reports had claimed that the four-man panel submitted its findings to the IGP on Monday.

Kyari’s problems started when a US court’s documents indicted him in a dispute among members of the Hushpuppi conspiracy, which allegedly made Hushpuppi arrange to have an individual identified as “co-conspirator” Kelly Chibuzor Vincent, jailed in Nigeria.

According to the affidavit, “Kyari is a highly decorated deputy commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas’ behest, and then sent Abbas’ photographs of Vincent after his arrest.

“Kyari also allegedly sent Abbas bank account details for an account into which Abbas could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment.”

Following the development, Kyari on August 1, 2021, was recommended for suspension to the Police Service Commission (PSC), with effect from July 31, 2021, by the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, who also set up the SIP to investigate the allegations against him.

He was subsequently replaced at the IRT by Tunji Disu, also a DCP.

During its sessions, Kyari, who appeared before the panel several times claimed he was innocent in the $1.1million Internet fraud deal.

Recall that the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, had issued an arrest warrant against Kyari for his alleged link to Hushpuppi, who is standing trial for various offences that include Internet fraud and money laundering.

Hushpuppi has since pleaded guilty to the charges and, if convicted, risks a 20-year-jail term, three-year supervision upon completion of jail term, and monetary restitution to the tune of $500,000 or more