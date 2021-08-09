Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), other Arewa Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and non- governmental organisations (NGOs), rising from a roundtable meeting held in Kaduna at the weekend have demanded a review of DCP Abba Kyari’s suspension and immediate transfer of his case to the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA).

This formed part of the communique read to newsmen during a press conference at the end of the meeting on Sunday, adding that the joint meeting was called out of concern about the deteriorating security situation and other threats to education, personal integrity and liberty of eminent northerners.

The communiqué, signed by leaders of CNG, eight other organisations, and read by the CNG spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said the roundtable deliberated primarily on three key issues that involved Abba Kyari/FBI saga, current security challenges and voter registration apathy.

Suleiman stated that, both the FBI and the Nigerian Police authority have outrightly breached Kyari’s fundamental right to fair hearing by not allowing him the benefit of being heard before hasty actions were taken against him.

The groups however, demanded that, the suspension of DCP Abba Kyari be immediately reviewed and his case transferred to the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA).

On state of insecurity in the North and its impact on education, which has led to closure of schools and distorted academic calendar, the groups called on the federal, states and local governments to demonstrate more zeal in securing continuation of learning in the region by providing adequate protection for school environments.

The groups also called on northerners to discard the current registration apathy, saying that, they can only change a poor or bad leadership by doing what they did in 2015 with their Permanent Voter’s Cards and asked INEC to slacken the current ‘stringent procedure’ in order to ease access by the ordinary people.