As part of the ongoing probe into the alleged bribery allegations against the former head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, (IRT) Abba Kyari, the DIG Joseph Egbunike panel has again grilled Kyari for four hours.

This is coming after Kyari first met with the panel last week and he had appeared before the Special Investigation Panel for about three different occasions wherein he had continued to maintain his stand and pledged innocence, insisting he never did anything wrong as alleged by the various authorities.

Recall that the inspector-general of police, Usman Alkali Baba, had set up the DIG Egbunike-led Special Investigation Panel to investigate the level of involvement of Kyari and fraudster, Ramon Abass, popularly called Hushpuppi over bribery allegations.

The interrogation was done on Monday at the Area 10 Headquarters of the FCID in Garki, Abuja.

The interrogation which was held behind closed doors started at about 2pm and lasted till about 6pm before being adjourned to a later date.

It would be noted that Kyari, who currently is on suspension from the police force, was earlier indicted by the United States District Court issuing an arrest warrant for him while subsequently declaring him wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to come and stand the charges of being an accomplice in California.