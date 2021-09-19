The fate of the embattled former head of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, is set to be determined by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in the coming days after the Nigeria Police Force forwarded the findings of the Special Investigation Panel to the Commission for consideration and possible action.

This is even as the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has queried DCP Kyari for some infractions identified by the report submitted by the DIG Joseph Egbunike-led panel.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation also got a copy of the report and is also dealing with the request of extraditing DCP Kyari to the United States of America.

Force spokesman, CP Frank Mba, had admitted that in line with the procedure of the Police, the IGP has forwarded the recommendations of the panel to the PSC for appropriate action.

“The committee submitted its report and the IGP has forwarded their findings to the appropriate authorities, which have oversight function on the police, specifically the PSC, which I believe is currently reviewing it.

Also, Police sources, who confirmed the development, said the panel didn’t recommend the extradition of DCP Kyari as it couldn’t be established that the he committed any crime in the US.

According to Mba, “The IGP has issued a query to Abba Kyari based on the findings of the panel. The panel discovered that there was communication between Kyari and Hushpuppi, as well as infractions on the part of the cop, which is against the procedure of engagement of the police.

“There is no proof that he committed any crime on the soil of the US to warrant his extradition. He will be sanctioned by the appropriate authorities here. However, it is for the AGF to advise if there is a ground to extradite him to the US, which is very unlikely.”

Recall that DCP Kyari was indicted by a US court as a conspirator in a $1.1 million fraudulent deal against a Qatari businessman by Ramon Abbas, popularly know as Hushpuppi.

The IGP had recommended for his suspension for thorough investigation to be carried out, which was quickly approved by the Police Service Commission.