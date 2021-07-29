A United States based Nigerian media scholar, public speaker and newspaper columnist, Prof. Farooq Kperogi, has described Nigerian super cop, Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, as transparently dodgy and exhibitionistic.

He was reacting to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) indictment of DCP Kyari in a multimillion-dollar money laundering scam involving Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi.

Kyari, however, denied the allegation, saying he had a different and professional encounter with Hushpuppi.

Kperogi, who took to his verified Facebook page on Thursday, said there was always something strange about the decorated police officer which was not visible to most Nigerians.

He wrote: “There was always something eerily suspicious about so-called super cop Abba Kyari who has now been indicted in a multimillion-dollar money laundering scam in court documents unsealed by the FBI this week. He has always struck me as transparently dodgy and exhibitionistic, and I’ve always wondered why this isn’t apparent to most Nigerians.

“As a general rule, most people who have a compulsive need to be overly showy and self-congratulatory about a virtue or a deed—religious morality, policing, etc.— often have something to hide.”