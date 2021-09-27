The United States prosecutors along with three of the six defendants and their defence lawyers in the Abbas Ramon, also known as Hushpuppi alleged $1.1million fraud case involving DCP Abba Kyari have asked for postponement of the trial date to May 17, 2022.

A copy of the application obtained cited various reasons including the need for additional time to prepare for the case and process huge documentary evidence.

The Abba Kyari co-defendants, Rukayat Fashola (aka Morayo), Bolatito Agbabiaka (aka Bolamide), and Yusuf Anifowoshe (aka AJ and Alvin Johnson), are the three defendants interested in the postponement of the trial from October to May 2022.

All the three were earlier arrested and are on bail, while prosecutors say Kyari and two other defendants Abdulrahman Juma, and Kelly Chibuzo Vincent remain on the run.

Meanwhile, the report of a probe into the case carried out by the Nigeria Police Force has been submitted, but its findings and recommendations have yet to be made public officially.

The report is said to have been submitted to the Police Service Commission for further actions.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in court documents released in July said all six defendants were co-conspirators in the $1.1million fraud coordinated by Hushpuppi.

A Qatari businessperson was the victim of the scheme perpetrated between November 2019 and April 2020, FBI said.

Kyari allegedly played a role in the scam by helping Hushpuppi to detain Chibuzo, who wanted to hijack the deal from the businessperson.