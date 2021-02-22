BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

Experts have stressed the need for teachers to take advantage of the virtual tech-tools platforms designed to offer an engaging and adequate learning experience for learners and schools of the education system.

They said the impact of the COVID-19 that has left more children especially those in rural areas out of school, saying hybrid and blended learning with face-to-face classrooms and virtual lessons was the way forward to capture these ones, and contribute to the social stability and economic advancement of the nation.

Project Manager of digital platform, Acadasuite, Mr Enyika Iheanyichukwu, speaking in Lagos during the launch of an Acadasuite content, an e-learning platform that seeks to drive a solution that offers quality, accessible and affordable education to all learners in Nigeria and Africa, stated that such virtual learning will also provide opportunity for the teachers to re-skill, up-skill and rethink pedagogy and holistic development.

He noted that, “One of the problems that the educational system has is that it’s always limited to our location, and is the reason why people especially in the rural areas suffer when the missing gap exists.

“As such hybrid and blended learning cannot be over-emphasised, it is the future of education. It means anyone can subscribe to any class, learn from anywhere, as it also provides students an opportunity to continue their learning uninterrupted with access to the kind of knowledge they need; and this is what we’re offering with the robust e-learning Acadasuite content.”

The content manager of the firm, Mr. Olufemi Eribake, said the e-learning and virtual classroom solution would address the challenges of high cost of education, lack of technical skilled teachers, lack of technology and infrastructure, including the high cost of bandwidth for internet connectivity.

He noted that it would enable public schools that do not have all the subject teachers, to still teach all subjects to their students.