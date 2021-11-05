Hydropolis Investment Limited, a subsidiary of the Mainstream Energy Solutions, operators of the Kanji Dam Hydro has unveiled plans to partner with Zeetin Engineering Company in building a free trade zone that will house an industrial park in Kainji, Niger State.

According to Dr. Abdulmalik Ndagi, the project coordinator of Hydropolis, while speaking during a call on the founder of Zeetin, Engineering Company, Azibaola Robert, announced that the collaborative effort between the two companies will lead to the industrialisation of Nigeria, particularly on the building of the Hydropolis’ industrial park in Kainji, Niger State.

Ndagi also announced that as part of its investment, Hydropolis is commencing the building of a first of its kind, free trade zone one-stop industrial park to house over 200 industries, together with an international airport, a luxurious living city and forest reserves that will also drive tourism to Nigeria.

Ndagi who also expressed satisfaction with Zeetin’s Engineering Company’s capacity to provide the technology backup for the building of the industrial park as well as continuous provision of spares for the various industries to be located in the park.

Ndagi said that Zeetin and Hydropolis would work out modalities that would enable the two companies to work together for the realisation of Hydropolis’ laudable projects in Nigeria, “What we have come to see in Zeetin has overtaken our own plan. We need to work out modalities on how we can work with Zeetin to replicate this factory in our industrial park. This will help us bring down the cost of our project which will also enable us accomplish it faster in the interest of Nigeria.”

“The machines you have here (at Zeetin) are far, far beyond what we envisaged and they will be of great benefit to us. So, there’s definitely a need for us to have a collaboration with Zeetin.”

The investment company is the promoter and developer of the Hydropolis Free Zone; its flagship investments comprising Afani Industrial Park, Afani Smart City, Hydropolis International/Cargo Airport – all located within the Hydropolis Free Zone”.

“Both companies, therefore, agreed to work out modalities of cooperation for the common benefit of the respective companies, especially for the realization of the industrial park in Kainji, which construction has already commenced in earnest.

In his speech, the Founder of Zeetin Engineering, Mr. Azibola Robert noted that only strategic collaboration amongst technology-driven Nigerian companies can provide a veritable vehicle for fast-tracking the infrastructural development of the country.

“Nigeria’s infrastructural development can easily be fast-tracked, when our companies, especially those that are technology-driven, collaborate strategically for the overall infrastructural development and growth of Nigeria. That is what we are doing here in Zeetin,” Robert said.